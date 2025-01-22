Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,959 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BHP Group by 532.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,442,000 after buying an additional 1,981,008 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 503.6% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 768,972 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,041,000 after acquiring an additional 642,765 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 633,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BHP opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

