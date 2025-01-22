Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,918,000 after purchasing an additional 681,480 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16,238.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,548,000 after buying an additional 257,387 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 128.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,838,000 after buying an additional 199,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,739,000 after buying an additional 154,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,840,000 after acquiring an additional 99,373 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $301.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.63 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

