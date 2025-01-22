Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 173 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

FI stock opened at $208.85 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.13 and a 52-week high of $223.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.72.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

