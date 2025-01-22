Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 174 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $183.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.08. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.25, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.