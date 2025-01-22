Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,849 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

