Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,212 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 519,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 235,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 158,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 157,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.