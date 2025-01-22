Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,347 Shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 22.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in VF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,128 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in VF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 151,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in VF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 415,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 53,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VF from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on VF from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on VF from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on VF in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

VF stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. VF Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. VF had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VF Corporation will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.81%.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

