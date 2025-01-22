Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 3,786 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3,313.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 332,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,417 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

