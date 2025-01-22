Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 67 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $4,955,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,018.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,140.56.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,117.84, for a total transaction of $10,705,553.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,021.36. This trade represents a 68.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,105.59, for a total transaction of $778,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,055.31. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,406 shares of company stock worth $11,634,643. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,120.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,129.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,055.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $865.50 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 51.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.97 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.23%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

