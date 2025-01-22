Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 9,451 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 360,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 17,528.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 211,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $447,641.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. The trade was a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

