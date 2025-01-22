Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,111,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth about $885,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 374,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.47.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.4041 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.