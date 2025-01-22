Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SLQD opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

