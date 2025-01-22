Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.16. Aspen Group shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
Aspen Group Stock Up 6.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.02.
About Aspen Group
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.
