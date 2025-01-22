Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 35,170 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 159.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,130,486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $459,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,975 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,627,422 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,284,000 after buying an additional 77,807 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,924,340 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $247,891,000 after buying an additional 977,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,659,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $133,876,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 30.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,085,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,266,000 after acquiring an additional 483,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,724. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,732 shares of company stock worth $10,861,707. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.