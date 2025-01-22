Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 186,749 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 576.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Fire Group news, VP Corey Lynn Ruehle sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $78,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $370,680.80. This represents a 17.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $322.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

