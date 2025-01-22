Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 110,651 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,651 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $192.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.99. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $210.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

