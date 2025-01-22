Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 77,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.15.

GOOGL opened at $198.05 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $202.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total value of $559,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,531.55. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

