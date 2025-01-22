Atlas Brown Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 71,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 8,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.85.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

