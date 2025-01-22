ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.57 and traded as low as $26.34. ATS shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 114,444 shares changing hands.
ATS Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57.
About ATS
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
