Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $120,553,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $871,860,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,769 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after acquiring an additional 111,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total value of $860,077.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,487.52. This represents a 34.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,239.71. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,545 shares of company stock worth $30,721,337. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $605.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.04 and a fifty-two week high of $698.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.40.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

