Ballast Inc. Sells 434 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ballast Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,648,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $263.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $740.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $168.44 and a 1 year high of $264.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

