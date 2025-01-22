Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stock Position Raised by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 10.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 32.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 17,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Stock Performance

BCS opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

