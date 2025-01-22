Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META stock opened at $616.46 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $381.16 and a one year high of $638.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $598.00 and a 200-day moving average of $558.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on META. JMP Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.27.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.10, for a total transaction of $524,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,262,708.20. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.16, for a total value of $237,128.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,531.12. This represents a 3.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 531,190 shares of company stock worth $322,938,501. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

