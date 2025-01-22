Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 395 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $515.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.94.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $424.07 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.18, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

