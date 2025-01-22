Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.07 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 3.38 ($0.04). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 3.38 ($0.04), with a volume of 50,000 shares trading hands.
Biome Technologies Stock Down 10.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,386.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.07.
Biome Technologies Company Profile
The Group comprises two divisions, Biome Bioplastics Limited and Stanelco RF Technologies Limited. Biome Bioplastics is a leading developer of highly-functional, bio-based and biodegradable plastics. The company’s mission is to produce bioplastics that challenge the dominance of oil-based polymers. Stanelco RF Technologies designs, builds and services advanced radio frequency (RF) systems.
