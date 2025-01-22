BJ’s Restaurants Announces Departure of Executive Vice President and Chief Growth and Innovation Officer

On January 14, 2025, BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing the departure of Putnam K. Shin from his role as the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Growth and Innovation Officer, effective January 17, 2025.

Putnam K. Shin’s exit marks a change in the executive leadership team at BJ’s Restaurants, with the company not providing specific details regarding the reason for his departure. The company’s principal executive offices are located in Huntington Beach, California, and can be reached at (714) 500-2400.

In accordance with the SEC filing, BJ’s Restaurants registered its common stock, no-par-value shares under the trading symbol “BJRI” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

C. Bradford Richmond, the Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director of BJ’s Restaurants, signed off on the filing on behalf of the registrant on January 21, 2025. The company did not provide further information regarding future plans for filling the vacant position left by Putnam K. Shin or any additional details regarding this executive change.

The Form 8-K filing by BJ’s Restaurants serves as a disclosure of this significant change in the company’s leadership team, reflecting a notable transition within the organization.

