BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Enters Standstill Agreement with Saba Capital Management, L.P.On January 20, 2025, BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and BlackRock Advisors, LLC, the Investment Advisor, disclosed the execution of a standstill

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s 8K filing here.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories