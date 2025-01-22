BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Enters Standstill Agreement with Saba Capital ManagementOn January 20, 2025, BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II, in conjunction with BlackRock Advisors, LLC, entered into a standstill agreement with Saba Capital M

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s 8K filing here.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

