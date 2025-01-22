BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Enters Standstill Agreement with Saba Capital ManagementOn January 20, 2025, BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. disclosed in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company, along with Black

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s 8K filing here.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles