Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:BOT) Insider Sells A$1,672,000.00 in Stock

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:BOT – Get Free Report) insider Vince Ippolito sold 3,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.28), for a total transaction of A$1,672,000.00 ($1,045,000.00).

Vince Ippolito also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Vince Ippolito acquired 8,000,000 shares of Botanix Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,680,000.00 ($2,300,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 22.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Botanix Pharmaceuticals

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited engages in the research and development of dermatology and antimicrobial products in Australia. The company engages in development of novel treatments for common skin diseases and infections. Its product pipeline includes Sofpironium Bromide, a drug in development for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis that has completed Phase 3 clinical programs; BTX 1503, a transdermal gel formulation for the treatment of serious acne in adults and teenagers that has completed Phase II clinical trials; BTX 1801, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus and methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus; BTX 1702 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; and BTX 1204A for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

