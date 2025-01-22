Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 122,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,512 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.94.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $424.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.18, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.47 and its 200 day moving average is $290.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

