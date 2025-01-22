Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Faces Delisting Threat from Nasdaq

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a Delaware-based company trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol BCLI, is currently grappling with the possibility of delisting from the exchange. As per a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 21, 2025, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics disclosed that the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC’s Listing Qualifications Staff (Nasdaq) had issued a notice indicating the company’s failure to regain compliance with the Minimum Value of Listed Securities (MVLS) Requirement by January 14, 2025.

In response to the potential delisting, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics submitted a hearing request to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel on January 21. The Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted the company a hearing scheduled for February 25, 2025. The hearing request has temporarily stayed the delisting action until a final written decision is issued by the Panel. During the hearing, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics aims to showcase its ability to rectify the deficiencies pointed out by Nasdaq’s staff and demonstrate its commitment to maintaining long-term compliance with all relevant maintenance criteria.

In a cautionary statement within the Form 8-K filing, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics highlighted that forward-looking statements were included regarding its ability to meet the MVLS Requirement and the success of its appeal against any potential delisting determination. The company emphasized that such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could lead to actual results differing from those expressed or implied in the statements.

While Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics believes that its expectations in the forward-looking statements are rational, the company stated that it cannot assure specific outcomes. It also noted that it does not have an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made in the Form 8-K beyond what is legally required.

This uncertainty surrounding Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ listing status on the Nasdaq Capital Market raises questions about the company’s future operations and investor confidence until the final hearing decision in February 2025. Investors will be closely monitoring the proceedings to assess the impact on the company’s share price and market standing.

