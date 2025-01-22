Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Trimmed by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Broadcom by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 829.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 943.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Broadcom by 947.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $240.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.65. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 196.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.43 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.