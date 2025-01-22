Brokerages Set 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price at $144.13

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.13.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

NYSE MMM opened at $146.86 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $75.40 and a one year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,770,390 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

