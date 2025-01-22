Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,467,000 after buying an additional 500,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,697,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,608,000 after buying an additional 50,615 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 23.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,576,000 after buying an additional 184,245 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 12,617.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,557,000 after buying an additional 878,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Stephens raised Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded Bunge Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

