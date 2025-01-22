Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 35.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 41.1% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.17, for a total transaction of $252,071.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,004 shares in the company, valued at $310,890,460.68. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.16, for a total transaction of $237,128.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,531.12. This represents a 3.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,190 shares of company stock valued at $322,938,501 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $641.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $583.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.27.

Get Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.6 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $616.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $598.00 and a 200-day moving average of $558.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.16 and a twelve month high of $638.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.