Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $92.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.12. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

