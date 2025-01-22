Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.76 and traded as low as $10.65. Capcom shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 19,823 shares traded.

Capcom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 6.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

