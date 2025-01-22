Cascade Investment Group Inc. Invests $869,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 122,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,512 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.94.

TSLA stock opened at $424.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $391.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

