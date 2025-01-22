Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Reports FIRDAPSE® Launch in Japan by Sub-Licensee DyDo PharmaOn January 21, 2025, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced through an 8-K filing that its sub-licensee in Japan, DyDo Pharma, Inc., has initiated t

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?