Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cencora were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cencora by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,970,000 after buying an additional 291,867 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cencora by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 338,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,183,000 after purchasing an additional 189,054 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 6,855.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,875,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,538,000 after purchasing an additional 67,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock opened at $245.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $253.27. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,187 shares of company stock worth $17,790,912. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.60.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

