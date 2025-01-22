Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $441,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 90.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $249.71 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.18. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.