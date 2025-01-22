Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $2.95. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 263,694 shares traded.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $94.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

