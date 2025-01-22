ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

IMOS stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $680.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

