Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

CFG opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,962,330 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

