Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,962,330 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.