City Holding Co. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.94.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $424.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

