City Holding Co. Increases Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 569.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.