City Holding Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 100.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,174,000. RoundAngle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,450,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $240.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.43 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 196.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

