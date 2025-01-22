Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,429,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,439,684,000 after purchasing an additional 399,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $919,041,000 after buying an additional 107,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,148,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,845,000 after acquiring an additional 125,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.64.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

